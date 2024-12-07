Azerbaijani-Tajik interparliamentary co-op serves as successful interaction model - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijani-Tajik interparliamentary cooperation serves as a successful example of dialogue and interaction, Chairman of the Committee on Social Issues, Health, Science, Education, Culture and Youth and Women's Policy of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Mehmedshoh Gulzoda said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" today.

"The Parliamentary Group for Friendship and Cooperation contributes to the exchange of experience, the discussion of current issues, as well as the search for solutions that meet the interests of the peoples," said Gulzoda.

He believes that today’s Parliament of Azerbaijan is hitting the nail on the head when it comes to bolstering statehood, ensuring social stability, and nurturing democratic institutions.

The official highlighted Azerbaijan's remarkable strides in boosting its economy, raising the bar for its citizens' living standards, and polishing its international image.

"The relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, based on mutual values and strategic partnership, continue to enhance.

The history of parliamentarism in Azerbaijan begins with the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, during those challenging times when the region faced numerous challenges.

The first Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which opened on December 7, 1918, became a symbol of independence and democracy. Its activities laid the foundation for state sovereignty, social justice, and the rule of law," Gulzoda added.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

