Armenia's rapport with peace depends on tidying ties with neighbors - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The path to peace for Armenia is intricately connected to the normalization of its relations with adjacent nations, political analyst Azer Garayev said in an interview with Trend.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements on the peace treaty are back on the agenda. Pashinyan said that 90 percent of the text of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan has been agreed upon. But the actions of the Armenian leadership indicate revanchist rhetoric and an unstable political course," he said.

Garayev highlighted that tangible advancement towards a peace agreement hinges on Armenia's formal withdrawal of territorial assertions and the alignment of its constitutional framework.

"Any agreement can be unilaterally rescinded by Armenia as long as its constitution includes territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The proposals articulated by pro-Western Armenian politicians, like Tigran Khzmalyan, the leader of the European Party, to associate the Karabakh problem with NATO and EU membership, are very troubling. Comparing the Crimea situation in Ukraine to that of Karabakh exemplifies political lunacy," he added.

The political analyst also pointed out that attempts by Pashinyan to exit the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the deterioration of relations with Russia are part of this unstable political trajectory.

"However, Armenia's membership in the EU and NATO is neither realistic nor feasible in the near future. The presence of military bases, Russia's sphere of influence, and Türkiye’s veto power make such plans unachievable," he added.

Garayev concluded that the key to a peace agreement with Azerbaijan lies in Armenia’s abandonment of territorial claims.

"Real progress toward peace will depend on the normalization of Armenia's internal political situation and its relations with neighboring states," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel