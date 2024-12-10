Azerbaijan - sole modern country to liberate all its territories from enemy occupation - honored journalist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. In a recent episode of the analytical platform Baku Network’s video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov," Nadezhda Ismayilova, the honored Azerbaijani journalist, screenwriter, and publicist, spoke about the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Trend reports.

During the conversation, she emphasized that Azerbaijan is the only country in modern history to have freed all its territories from enemy occupation.

"This is due to the outstanding military leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. We won, and we are proud of it. Now, we need to continue this victory on the diplomatic track," she said.

Ismayilova also commented on Armenia's approach to the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, noting that Armenia is merely imitating the process of reaching a peace agreement.

"But they understand that Azerbaijan will never agree to have claims on our territorial integrity remain in Armenia's constitution," she added.

We present to our readers the full issue of the program.