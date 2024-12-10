Azerbaijan ready to assist, alongside fraternal Türkiye, in addressing humanitarian challenges faced by Syrian people - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan is ready to assist, alongside fraternal Türkiye, in addressing humanitarian challenges faced by the Syrian people, President Ilham Aliyev said, during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The discussion extended to regional matters concerning the South Caucasus and Middle East, particularly the situation in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime. Both leaders conveyed their congratulations to the Syrian people, reiterating their support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed optimism that a period of stability in Syria could begin with Türkiye’s close support and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to assist, alongside fraternal Türkiye, in addressing humanitarian challenges faced by the Syrian people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye will cooperate on humanitarian aid and support for the Syrian people, as well as in all other areas.