Azerbaijan ready to help in humanitarian problems faced by Syrian people - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and other likeminded partners, is ready to contribute to the solution of humanitarian problems faced by the Syrian people, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said regarding the situation in Syria, Trend reports.

“At the same time, despite the absence of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Syria, work is underway to determine the number and location of Azerbaijani citizens in Syria. The Republic of Azerbaijan will also continue to work on repatriation of its citizens from the Syrian Arab Republic, which has been carried out through the territory of the Republic of Türkiye since 2020,” the statement reads.

