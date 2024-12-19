Israeli politician harshly criticizes French president's policy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. If we objectively assess the policy of French President Emmanuel Macron on issues ranging from Ukraine to Iran and beyond, we will see the hypocritical nature of France's approach and how the Macron government has become an object of ridicule, said Ayoob Kara, former Minister of Communications, Satellite Communications, and Cybersecurity of Israel, a prominent politician, and political scientist, Trend reports.

The article was prepared under the heading “Hypocritical positions makes a laughingstock out of Emmanuel Macron”, and published in the popular publication "Jewish News Syndicate” of the American and international Jewish diaspora.

Meanwhile, it is noted that for France, human rights are nothing more than a "battle cry" to expand its imperial interests.

Moreover, it is noted that the latest Bloomberg report indicates that France imported record amounts of natural gas from Russia in 2024. This means that while Macron theoretically supports Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, in practice he does not comply with them.

The article points out that another example of France's hypocritical position is the close ties between official Paris and Tehran. There is extensive cooperation between France and Iran through the mediation of Armenia. The former minister described Macron's secret dealings with Iran through Armenia as hypocrisy, while the EU has imposed new sanctions against Iran.

Furthermore, the article says that France's policy toward Iran and Ukraine is not the only example of hypocrisy. For instance, since the outbreak of the Second Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020, France has demonstrated a biased stance that contradicts its role as a “neutral mediator” in the OSCE Minsk Group. France has made every effort to obstruct the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

In his article, the Israeli politician emphasized that France has a colonial policy towards Corsica, as well as other overseas territories thousands of kilometers away from its borders.

“For the French, human rights are a tool that serves their imperial interests,” the article noted.

The full text of the article is available at the link:

https://www.jns.org/hypocritical-positions-makes-a-laughingstock-out-of-emmanuel-macron/