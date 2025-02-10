Azerbaijani reserve forces keep up their training exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The practical classes are in full swing during the reservists' training session in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the training plan, reservists receive instruction on the tactical and technical specifications of small guns within the Army's arsenal, their appropriate utilization, and engage in marksmanship training to improve combat proficiency, knowledge, and skills.

The military personnel involved in the session successfully performs practical shooting training exercises using small arms.

