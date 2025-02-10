Azerbaijan, Slovenia expand on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Marko Štucin, on February 10, 2025, the MFA's press service told Trend.

The meeting focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, as well as regional and international security issues, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Bayramov highlighted the importance of meetings like the one held with his counterpart, Tanja Fajon, during the 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council. He emphasized that such contacts contribute to discussions on the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the importance of fostering dialogue in this regard.

The discussions also touched upon last year's participation of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, noting its significance as a platform for exchanging ideas between government officials, think tanks, and media representatives.

The two sides discussed the need to leverage existing prospects for cooperation in areas such as energy security, trade, business, and transportation, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's strategic position in the Middle Corridor has helped unlock these opportunities.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed collaboration in the fields of education and humanitarian affairs, including the contributions of Azerbaijanis, such as the legendary Mehdi Huseynzade (nicknamed Mikhailo), who played a key role in Slovenia’s liberation during World War II. This shared history was highlighted as a foundation for stronger ties between the two peoples.

The discussion also provided detailed information on the post-conflict situation and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the recently liberated territories, as well as demining activities, stressing that humanitarian demining could become a new direction for cooperation.

Minister Bayramov also touched on the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and peace agenda, pointing out that despite some progress and agreements, Armenia’s continued territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its constitution and the rapid militarization driven by a revanchist mindset pose a threat to regional peacebuilding.

The sides also discussed other mutually interesting issues during the meeting.

