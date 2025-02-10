Azerbaijani, Turkish MFAs hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Political consultations have been held between Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministries, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov said in his social media account, Trend reports.

"Today, political consultations took place between delegations led by Director General for Regional Security of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Azer Musayev, and Director General for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the Foreign Ministry of Türkiye Mehmet Sansar.

The meeting discussed the bilateral political relations between the countries and the development of cooperation in international organizations," the ambassador noted.