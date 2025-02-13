Azerbaijani NGOs address US President on USAID issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijani Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have appealed to US President Donald Trump on USAID, Trend reports.

"Dear US President, Mr. Donald Trump!

Dear Head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Mr. Elon Musk!

As the flagship NGO of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Forum of NGOs expresses its deep gratitude for the determination and strong will you have shown in investigating and exposing the criminal activities of USAID on the global stage. Unfortunately, in recent years, U.S. taxpayer money has become fodder for corruption within USAID and has been used to form a 'black' network within the Biden-Blinken administration.

During the period of Biden and Blinken's rule, which became a lost time in relations between Azerbaijan and the US, calls for the expulsion and cessation of USAID's activities in the country have intensified, and public discontent with it has grown. USAID grants, with their offensive nature against traditional, national, and spiritual values in Azerbaijan, have damaged the image and strategic interests of the US in the region.

The disclosed facts indicate that since 1991, USAID has spent more than 410 million dollars on projects related to Azerbaijan under various names. New facts indicate that Azerbaijan is also mentioned in various ongoing US grant projects totaling $17 million. We hope that you will also investigate USAID's crimes related to Azerbaijan and order an audit of the allocated grants.

As an organization with over 600 participating NGOs, we note that Azerbaijani society eagerly awaits the results of such an investigation and the exposure of the grant profiteers and fraudsters," the appeal reads.

