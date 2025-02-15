Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Secretary of State, Turkish FM discuss joint efforts to maintain peace in South Caucasus

Politics Materials 15 February 2025 02:33 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the US State Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meeting reportedly focused on US-Turkish relations, common interests in the region and ways to further strengthen growing bilateral trade.

The meeting emphasized the the need for close cooperation to support a stable and unified Syria that is not a threat to the United States, Türkiye, or the region. The parties also noted Türkiye's leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, joint efforts to support a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and common goals such as ending the Ukrainian crisis.

