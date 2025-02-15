US Secretary of State, Turkish FM discuss joint efforts to maintain peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the US State Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meeting reportedly focused on US-Turkish relations, common interests in the region and ways to further strengthen growing bilateral trade.

The meeting emphasized the the need for close cooperation to support a stable and unified Syria that is not a threat to the United States, Türkiye, or the region. The parties also noted Türkiye's leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, joint efforts to support a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and common goals such as ending the Ukrainian crisis.