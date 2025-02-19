COP29's key decisions demonstrate Azerbaijan's multilateralism commitment - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Important decisions made at COP29 marked the summit of Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly today, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She noted that the choice of Azerbaijan as the COP29 host country with the unanimous support of the international community as well as the adoption of important decisions at the COP29 under Azerbaijan’s leadership had marked the pinnacle of the country’s unwavering commitment to the principles of multilateralism.

Gafarova informed the session participants about the Parliamentary Conference, organized by the Azerbaijani parliament in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union within the framework of the COP29, which contributed a parliamentary perspective to multilateral climate action. She stated that the active involvement of the parliament in multilateral cooperation is a continuation of this approach.

To note, the COP29 conference held in Azerbaijan last November was notable for its important decisions:

- a new key annual funding mobilization target of $300 billion was set, tripling the previous target of $100 billion;

- the Loss and Damage Fund was operationalized;

- negotiations on establishing robust carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement were finalized.

