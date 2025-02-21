Foreign military attachés in Azerbaijan tour cutting-edge aviation repair plant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. In accordance with the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MOD) Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a familiarization visit to the Air Force’s Aviation Repair Plant was organized for foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the MOD.

The visit involved 22 military attachés from 17 countries. First, the guests were given a detailed briefing on the Aviation Repair Plant’s history, development stages, and current activities. It was highlighted that the plant conducts maintenance, repair, and modernization of military aircraft. The plant also employs highly experienced engineers, technicians, and specialists in military aviation.

Following the briefing, the military attachés’ questions were answered.

Then the delegation observed the repair, modernization, and other processes within the plant's production premises. The guests expressed satisfaction with seeing the work done at the plant firsthand and commended the technologies used and the professionalism of the specialists.

The participants emphasized the significance of such events in strengthening international military cooperation and exchanging experience, as well as expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for organizing the visit.

