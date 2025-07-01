Milli Majlis Commission issues statement on disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Commission on Combating Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats issued a statement in connection with the disinformation campaign directed against our country.

Trend presents the statement.

"The Milli Majlis Commission on Combating Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, in continuation of its statement of June 18, 2025, reports that during the 12-day standoff between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel and after it, the Republic of Azerbaijan was deliberately targeted and subjected to a coordinated disinformation campaign by insidious forces operating in the territory of neighboring states.

Despite the statements of the Azerbaijani side at all levels, the monitoring conducted by the Commission revealed that groups operating both in the territory of the friendly and neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran and beyond its borders continue to spread false news and information about "Azerbaijan's role in the conflict" on platforms such as Telegram, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube, thereby carrying out large-scale disinformation campaigns aimed against the security of our state and its national interests.

During the campaign, it was established that the target audience was also Iranian society, and there were recorded activities aimed at forming anti-Azerbaijani sentiments within the country.

Following the provocative statements by the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, we have noticed an increase in anti-Azerbaijani and inflammatory rhetoric from pro-Armenian circles and individuals in Iran, including networks linked to Armenia.

At the same time, it was revealed that members of groups of Azerbaijani origin, based in Iran and acting against Azerbaijan, use manipulative statements through social media platforms under the guise of religion and call on citizens of Azerbaijan to commit various provocations.

According to the Commission's calculations, the anti-Azerbaijani campaign is carried out from more than 270 profiles from Iran, mainly in Azerbaijani, Russian, Persian, partly in English, Turkish and Arabic, with almost 600 accounts. In addition, these groups have more than 215 active accounts on the TikTok platform alone.

The Commission on Countering Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, together with relevant government agencies, closely monitors these activities directed against our state and takes appropriate countermeasures," the statement says.