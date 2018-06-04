Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

“Employee motivation” training was held for the staff of “AtaTravel” on June 2, 2018.

Training was held by the Head of “Opalus Partners” company Chimnaz Qasimova. The secrets of success, being motivated in the workplace and ways of solving the problems were discussed in the training. Also, different methods for incresaing the motivation of employees were spoken in the meeting.

Head of Corporate Communications Division Dilara Zamanova commented regarding the event, that "AtaTravel" ensures the participation of its employees in various trainings. Employees successfully participate in trainings held in Azerbaijan and abroad. The training participants did practical exercises regarding the theme. Certificates from “Opalus Partners” company were given to the participants.

“AtaTravel”, AtaTourism, and “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” are operating in the tourism sector of “Ata Holding”.

AtaTravel LLC was founded in 2011 and with its major accomplishments in different areas of economy developed into one of Azerbaijan’s leading holdings. AtaTravel offers a number of services in the frames of travel arrangements to any destination of the world. The services covered by the agency include accommodation, transfers, air tickets, advance tour reservation, insurance and visa.

