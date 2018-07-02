More appointments at Azerbaijani Culture Ministry’s departments

2 July 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Personnel appointments continue in the newly created Office of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry, the ministry said in a message July 2.

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, Ismayil Huseynov has been appointed head of the Art Department, and Jahangir Mammadov has been appointed head of the Cinematography Department of the ministry.

Yusif Safarov has been appointed head of the new Department for Civil Service and Personnel Issues.

Earlier, in accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, Fikret Babayev was appointed head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Vugar Shikhammadov was appointed head of the Department for Folk Art and Development of Cultural Routes of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Previously, he headed the Information and Public Relations Department of the disbanded Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Intigam Humbatov was appointed head of the Information and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Aslan Jafarov was appointed head of the Department for the Book Market Turnover and Work with Publishing Houses.

This is while Vasif Eyvazzade was appointed deputy head of the Office - head of the department for international cooperation and innovative development.

Namig Gulamov was appointed deputy head of the Office - head of the legal and internal analysis department.

Parviz Isgandarli was appointed head of the new regional policy department, and Rashad Aliyev was appointed head of the department for work with documents and citizens’ appeals.

Azernews Newspaper
