Accident at TPP didn't affect operation of Baku airport

The accident at the Mingachevir TPP has not affected the operation of the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the AZAL spokesman Pasha Kasamanski told Trend July 3.

The spokesman noted that the airport operated in the normal mode all night.

"The accident has not affected the operation of the airport, Emergency generators turned on immediately. In general, the airport operated in a regular mode all night," said Kasamanski.

A failure of the equipment, which led to an accident in the power supply system, occurred on the night from July 2 to July 3 due to the high temperature at one of the substations in Mingachevir.

