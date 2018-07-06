Bakcell strongly objects to illegal activities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has expressed its satisfaction with regard to the fact of termination of roaming agreement between the “Etisalat” mobile operator of UAE and “Karabakh Telecom”, which implements illegal activities on the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia.

The concerns of Bakcell were expressed since the very first days of this partnership between the illegal “Karabakh Telecom” and “Etisalat”, especially considering the fact that the latter has a long –term cooperation with Bakcell. In this connection, Bakcell’s management has sent numerous letters to UAE’s Company.

In the said letters, it was expressively stated that the Nagorno Karabakh is an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and this fact is officially recognized by the international community. It was also stated that cooperation with “Karabakh Telecom”, which operates illegally on occupied territories of Azerbaijan, significantly damages the international image and prestige of “Etisalat” company, and profits gained from this cooperation are being used for financing an illegal separatist regime.

“Etisalat” in its turn had justified this partnership with the fact that “Karabakh Telecom” is officially registered in Armenia. However, Bakcell has stated definitively that continuation of partnership between “Etisalat” and “Karabakh Telecom” will lead to unilateral termination of all business relations between Bakcell and Etisalat.

Bakcell highly values the measures undertaken in this direction by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and expresses a deep gratitude to the ministry for the works done for elimination of this problem.

