Azerbaijani Navy ready for Sea Cup 2018 (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Ships and personnel of the Azerbaijani Navy, which will take part in the international Sea Cup 2018 competition in Baku, are in state of full readiness, and leadership of the Ministry of Defense has created all the necessary conditions for holding the competition transparently and at a high level, head of the Azerbaijani delegation participating in the competition, Captain of 1st Rank Subhan Bagirov said July 31.

He noted that 28 contests will be organized in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11 in the framework of the competitions.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in five contests. Along with the Sea Cup held in Baku, they will take part in such contests as Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan, and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Representatives of the armed forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United States will participate in the competitions as observers.

Head of the Russian delegation, Captain of 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov said the Russian Navy is fully ready for the Sea Cup 2018 competition, and expressed gratitude for the conditions created at a high level.

Yekimov wished everyone success.

Head of the Kazakh delegation, Captain of 1st Rank Kanat Niyazbekov and Head of the Iranian delegation, Captain of 1st Rank Shahram Habibi noted the high level of preparations for the competition.

Inspection of ships, special equipment, weapons, which will be involved in the competition, and a short briefing were held with the participation of journalists, and their questions were answered.

