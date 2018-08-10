More than 3,400 foreigners get temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

In July, 3,406 foreigners and stateless persons, who applied to the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, were issued temporary residence permits, and 358 persons were issued permanent residence permits, the service said in a statement Aug. 10.

The period of temporary stay in the country was extended for 47 people.

During the period, 705 foreigners were allowed to engage in paid labor activity.

In total, 4,516 decisions to grant temporary and permanent residence permits, issuing work permits, as well as extending the period of temporary stay in the country were made in July.

