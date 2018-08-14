Aktau agreements to lead to improvement of Caspian ecosystem

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Currently, work is underway to solve problems related to the management of the bio-resources of the Caspian Sea within the framework of the Commission for Protection, Efficient and Joint Use of Aquatic Biological Resources of the Caspian Sea, Director of the Scientific-Research Fish Hatchery Institute of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mehman Akhundov told Trend on Aug. 14.

"The discussions held Aug. 12 in Aktau at the 5th summit of the heads of the Caspian states will allow solve these problems much quicker, improve the ecological system of the Caspian Sea, and contribute to its ecological development," he said.

He mentioned that among the main issues discussed at the summit were not only the legal status of the Caspian Sea and cooperation in economy and transportation, but also cooperation to protect the ecology and bio-resources.

"All the Caspian countries conduct scientific research in their economic sectors to increase sturgeon stocks. From the results of the research it is clear that over the last 10-15 years their reserves have been decreasing. This is mainly due to negative processes in the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea, decrease in the food reserves in the sea, and poaching," Akhundov said.

"Azerbaijan supports all the efforts to increase the sturgeon population and aquaculture is developing in the country," he added.

