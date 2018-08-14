Aktau agreements to lead to improvement of Caspian ecosystem

14 August 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Currently, work is underway to solve problems related to the management of the bio-resources of the Caspian Sea within the framework of the Commission for Protection, Efficient and Joint Use of Aquatic Biological Resources of the Caspian Sea, Director of the Scientific-Research Fish Hatchery Institute of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mehman Akhundov told Trend on Aug. 14.

"The discussions held Aug. 12 in Aktau at the 5th summit of the heads of the Caspian states will allow solve these problems much quicker, improve the ecological system of the Caspian Sea, and contribute to its ecological development," he said.

He mentioned that among the main issues discussed at the summit were not only the legal status of the Caspian Sea and cooperation in economy and transportation, but also cooperation to protect the ecology and bio-resources.

"All the Caspian countries conduct scientific research in their economic sectors to increase sturgeon stocks. From the results of the research it is clear that over the last 10-15 years their reserves have been decreasing. This is mainly due to negative processes in the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea, decrease in the food reserves in the sea, and poaching," Akhundov said.

"Azerbaijan supports all the efforts to increase the sturgeon population and aquaculture is developing in the country," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan flexible in adoption of Convention on Caspian Sea
Politics 16:22
Romania's Constanta Port open to joint projects with Baku Port (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:13
Convention on Caspian Sea to step up Baku-Tehran relations
Politics 13 August 20:23
Iran ready to play 'strategic' role in region, help boost trade - Rouhani
Politics 12 August 16:35
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakh city of Aktau
Politics 12 August 10:19
Deal on Caspian Sea's legal status to ban foreign warships entirely – Rouhani
Politics 12 August 09:49
Latest
Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan flexible in adoption of Convention on Caspian Sea
Politics 16:22
SOFAZ talks on Turkish, Russian assets in its investment portfolio
Economy news 16:03
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 300M manats
Economy news 15:52
Association of hotels, restaurants and cafes to be established in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:43
Exemption decision adopted on IGB
Oil&Gas 15:36
Azerbaijan sets timeframe for implementing instant payments system
ICT 15:32
IMF: More businesses should pay VAT in Uzbekistan to increase state revenues (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:18
European Games can be held in Russia in 2023
Society 14:55
Uzbek citizens now able to get consumer loans to buy goods abroad
Economy news 14:34