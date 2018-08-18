Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

18 August 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Jani Babayeva - Trend:

GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The international tournament will last until August 19.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories will compete in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 will test their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts will also take part in, participants will compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt are also expected to participate in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

