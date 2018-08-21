Moscow State University's Baku branch announces vacancies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21
Trend:
Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University has announced the following vacancies:
- Head of the Educational-Methodical Department (one vacancy);
- Dean (Faculty of Philology, one vacancy);
- Dean (Chemistry Faculty, one vacancy).
Those willing to apply should submit the following documents:
• a copy of ID
• CV
• a copy of higher education document
• a copy of the document that confirms the scientific degree
Applications should be sent to hr@msu.az until 17:00 (GMT +4) on Sept. 10.
Phone: (+994 12) 598-93-28
