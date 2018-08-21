Moscow State University's Baku branch announces vacancies

21 August 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University has announced the following vacancies:

- Head of the Educational-Methodical Department (one vacancy);

- Dean (Faculty of Philology, one vacancy);

- Dean (Chemistry Faculty, one vacancy).

Those willing to apply should submit the following documents:

• a copy of ID

• CV

• a copy of higher education document

• a copy of the document that confirms the scientific degree

Applications should be sent to hr@msu.az until 17:00 (GMT +4) on Sept. 10.

Phone: (+994 12) 598-93-28

