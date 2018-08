Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shahriyar Mamedyarov played for a draw with Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Sinquefield Cup.

The chess tournament takes place in Saint Louis. All other plays ended in a draw as well.

After eight rounds Karuana leads with 5 points. Places from the second to the fifth are divided by Mammadyarov, Grischuk, Aronian and Carlsen (4.5 points).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news