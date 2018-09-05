AZERNEWS releases another print issue

5 September 2018 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 5.

The new edition includes articles about Country preparing new strategy for development of health tourism, First Azerbaijani Wine House opens in China, Total talks terms of receiving first gas from Absheron field, Azerbaijani opera singer debuts at La Scala etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

