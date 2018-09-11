Azerbaijani ensemble wins at int’l forum under UNESCO auspices (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Mugham ensemble won the contest of the first International Maqom Art Forum held under the auspices of UNESCO in Shakhrisabz city in Uzbekistan, the group’s leader, Azerbaijan’s honored artist Sahib Pashazade told Trend Sept. 11.

Maqom (or Mugham), is one of the famous genres of classical and musical art of the people of East.

The group included Pashazade (tar - string instrument), singer, honored artists Nigar Shabanova and Abgul Mirzaliyev, honored artists Togrul Asadullayev (kemancheh - bowed string instrument) and Chinara Heydarova (qanun - string instrument), Kamal Nuriyev (tar - string instrument) and Emin Jabrayilov (drums).

Azerbaijani ensemble was awarded with a diploma and the $10,000 prize. The award was presented to Azerbaijani musicians by Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Sayfullaev.

Azerbaijani ensemble shared the first place with Uzbekistan’s Sakil ensemble. Representatives of Iran and India took the second place, while the representatives of Japan, Turkmenistan and Tunisia took the third place.

The official opening and events of the forum were attended by a delegation from Azerbaijan, headed by Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev. The delegation included Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Anar Karimov, Director of the Azerbaijani Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov, head of the sector of department for international cooperation and innovative development of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture Tamerlan Akhundov, as well as representatives of culture and science.

The forum was attended by about 300 participants from 73 countries - singers and musicians, figures of art and culture, well-known musicologists.

The scientific-practical conference titled “Music art of maqom and its role in the world civilization” also took place as part of the forum. Solo concerts of local and foreign performers, exhibitions of musical instruments, clothes, fine arts, audio and video discs, books, albums, etc. were held.

The pro-rector on scientific work of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Professor Lala Huseynova spoke at the conference with the report “Azerbaijani Mughams Today: Issues of Performance and Interpretations”, and Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Fahraddin Bakhshaliyev presented a report “Issues in the temperament of the Eastern Mugham.”

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan.

It is planned that the forum will traditionally be held every two years under the auspices of the president of Uzbekistan and aimed at strengthening fraternal and friendly relations among the countries, promoting creative cooperation, cultural and spiritual relations at the international level and further developing Mugham, disseminating rare examples of Mugham art, its protection and development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news