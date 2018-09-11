Baku Metro to open new station in late 2019 (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

After the launch of the third station (B3) of Baku Metro's purple line, which is being constructed on the Jeyhun Salimov street, some fundamental changes will be made to the trains' movement, the spokesman of Baku Metro Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend on Sept. 11.

"After putting B3 into operation, trains will be able to change the lines. Presently, trains run between two stations - Avtovaghzal and Memar Ajami. The length of the whole new complex is about 370 meters," he said. "New installations at the site, will allow trains to turn easily."

"Reinforced concrete work has been completed. Presently, facework is being done, after which installation work will begin," the spokesman said.

According to him, the length of the platform is 166.98 meters and like the other two stations of the purple line, the platform is provided for seven cars at a time," he said.

The construction of some other facilities of the station is being completed as well.

"The station will be three-level. Some 17 escalators and elevators for passengers with disabilities will also be installed," he added.

Mammadov added that, for the first time in the history of the Baku Metro, reinforced concrete half-sleepers will be used in the tunnels connecting Memar Ajami station with B3.

"These half-sleepers are produced by Baku Metro CJSC, and far superior to wooden sleepers. They are more durable, easier to maintain and correspond to local geological conditions. More than 1300 meters of the roads have already been laid. The length of the tracks in one tunnel is 1259 meters and in the other 1281 meters," Mammadov said.

The construction is planned to be completed in late 2019 or early 2020.

