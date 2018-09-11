Baku Metro to make changes to train schedule

11 September 2018 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Starting from September 15, trains of the Baku Metro will run in accordance with the autumn-winter schedule, the spokesman of Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend on Sept. 11.

During the rush hours, when the intensity of passenger traffic increases, the intervals between trains on Hazi Aslanov-28 May line will be two minutes, at the rest of the day 2.5 minutes, after the rush hour, late in the evening the trains will run with an interval of three or more minutes.

"The interval will be doubled in the direction of Darnagul and Icheri sheher from 28 May station and back. The intervals on Ulduz-Hazi Aslanov section may be slightly increased when the trains arrive from Bakmil depot station or before they are sent to the depot. The new timetable will be applied to work days. Baku Metro will use a different timetable on weekends and non-work days," Mammadov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku metro to purchase communications equipment via tender
Tenders 21 August 11:09
Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable
Tourism 3 August 16:02
Freight train derails in Turkey
Turkey 29 June 10:04
Three killed in London after being hit by train
World 18 June 20:49
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for June
Oil&Gas 4 June 10:06
Baku Metro opens tender for int'l cargo transportation services
Tenders 2 June 12:35
Latest
ICRC reps visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:16
Government debts to Iran’s banking system continue to grow
Business 15:13
Uzbek Airlines to launch direct flights to Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan 14:46
Iran not to sit back in face of "enemy" plots, says commander
Society 14:44
Fostering agricultural vocational education in Azerbaijan
Society 14:43
Launch of high-speed rail postponed in Turkey
Economy news 14:37
Prices for agricultural products in Kazakh region increase
Economy news 14:09
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy HD MCR equipment ‎
Tenders 14:09
Suicide attack in Afghanistan kills 22 near Pakistan border crossing
Other News 13:56