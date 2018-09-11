Baku Metro to make changes to train schedule

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Starting from September 15, trains of the Baku Metro will run in accordance with the autumn-winter schedule, the spokesman of Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend on Sept. 11.

During the rush hours, when the intensity of passenger traffic increases, the intervals between trains on Hazi Aslanov-28 May line will be two minutes, at the rest of the day 2.5 minutes, after the rush hour, late in the evening the trains will run with an interval of three or more minutes.

"The interval will be doubled in the direction of Darnagul and Icheri sheher from 28 May station and back. The intervals on Ulduz-Hazi Aslanov section may be slightly increased when the trains arrive from Bakmil depot station or before they are sent to the depot. The new timetable will be applied to work days. Baku Metro will use a different timetable on weekends and non-work days," Mammadov said.

