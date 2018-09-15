Baku’s liberation akin to Malazgirt victory: spectator

15 September 2018 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation is akin to the Malazgirt victory, Baku resident Tural Garayev, who watched the parade to mark the 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation, told Trend.

"Today we celebrate the day of great victory. This is the most important day for us, representatives of the two branches of the Oghuz Turks. We hope that we will also celebrate the victory on our lands, which are now under occupation,” he said.

On September 15, Azerbaijan marks the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

