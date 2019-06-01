Mascots of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival presented in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The mascots of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) “Baku 2019” - Jirtdan (a well-known Azerbaijani fairy tale character) and Leopard - were presented in Baku on June 1, Trend reports.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) “Baku 2019” will be held on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes and technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

Athletes will be testing their strengths in 10 sports disciplines - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, wrestling, tennis, and volleyball.

Some 2,500 volunteers will work in 12 sports facilities during the festival.

