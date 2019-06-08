Championships in acrobatic and artistic gymnastics start in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic Gymnastics have started at the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports. The championships will be held between June 8-9.

During the events, the representatives of Artistic Gymnastics will compete for medals in the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children”, “youngsters” and “minors”.

Being divided into age categories of “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”, the representatives of Acrobatic Gymnastics will perform within Women’s Pairs and Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s Groups and Men’s Groups.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.

