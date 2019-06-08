Championships in acrobatic and artistic gymnastics start in Baku (PHOTO)

8 June 2019 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic Gymnastics have started at the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports. The championships will be held between June 8-9.

During the events, the representatives of Artistic Gymnastics will compete for medals in the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children”, “youngsters” and “minors”.

Being divided into age categories of “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”, the representatives of Acrobatic Gymnastics will perform within Women’s Pairs and Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s Groups and Men’s Groups.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan, Russia grows 23%
Economy 14:05
Azerbaijani delegation attends St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia
Business 12:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 11:58
Azerbaijani insurance company increases liabilities by 10%
Economy 11:28
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Volume of instant money transfers in Azerbaijan increases
Economy 11:02
Latest
Construction of automobile plant halted in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:00
New U.S. sanctions show offer of talks with Iran not genuine: Foreign Ministry
Other News 14:50
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province increases exports
Economy 14:46
Largest spaceport in world to undergo infrastructure modernization
Economy 14:41
Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan, Russia grows 23%
Economy 14:05
G20 to say trade tensions a key risk to growth, split on urgency of finding solution
Other News 13:54
Belarus, Turkmenistan hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 13:34
Iran: sanctions on petrochemical companies is a form of “economic terrorism”
Iran 13:28
Germany implements environmental project in Turkmenistan
Economy 13:08