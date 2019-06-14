Interpol puts Azerbaijani murder suspect on int'l wanted list

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

An Azerbaijani citizen suspected of murder was included on the international wanted list, Trend reports.

Resident of Azerbaijan’s Lerik district Alipasha Mammadov fled from the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies after a criminal case was initiated against him.

Earlier, the court chose a preventive measure of arrest for Mammadov and the suspect was being searched for.

International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) included him on the international wanted list in accordance with Azerbaijan’s appeal.

