ANIMAFILM's Kids Jury Members revealed (PHOTO)

17 June 2019 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Second edition of ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku October 18-20, 2019.

The festival will show dozens of foreign and Azerbaijani animated films for children and adults for three days.

This year Organizing Committee has decided to form Kids Jury. Kids Jury will select the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children. According to the competition rules the age of the children should be between 7 years to 13 years. The applications were accepted till June 10.

The famous Azerbaijani animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov has conducted a selection of 5 members of the Kids Jury.

Based on the competition the Organizing Committee of ANIMAFILM Festival is glad to announce the members of Kids Jury:

1) Aydan Karimli

2) Beril Karaoglu
3) Fatima Allahverdiyeva
4) Nilufar Azimzade
5) Zarif Qasımova

Selected members of Kids Jury will start their work after special training program led by animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov.

II ANIMAFILM - Baku International Animation Festival (2019) accepts entries on FilmFreeway, the world's largest festival platform.

The International jury will head Masud Panachi, who received the “Golden Boat” award for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani animation on 1st ANIMAFILM festival.

This year Kids Jury consisting of five children will determine the winner in the competition The Best Animated Short Film for Children.

More than 115 applications from 45 countries have already been submitted. The deadline for submissions is July 31.

Please visit festival’s official website www.animafilm.az for more information.

