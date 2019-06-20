Pensions to grow in Azerbaijan once more next year - minister

20 June 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The reform being carried out in the pension system of Azerbaijan will cover 750,000 people, which means about 60 percent of all pensioners in the country, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on June 20.

Babayev noted that the other 40 percent of pensioners will be also covered by the reform.

He said that the pensions will increase starting from January 2020. “The forecast for an increase in the average salary is 15 percent,” he noted. “In accordance with this, starting from January 1, 2020, all pensions will also increase by 15 percent.”

