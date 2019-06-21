EY Azerbaijan Organized Art Exhibition to Support Young Artists (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

EY Azerbaijan organized an art exhibition to support young Azerbaijani artists aged between 13 and 25, Trend reports with reference to the organization.

The exhibition, titled “Duyğular” (“Emotions”), was held as part of EY Azerbaijan’s 25th anniversary campaign. Over 100 guests, including members of staff at EY client-companies, EY Azerbaijan own staff and alumni, attended the exhibition which was took place at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

EY’s Inara Akhundova, who is in charge of this initiative, said: “EY’s social responsibility is to contribute to the development and engage with people in the country in which we operate. It is the second time we have encouraged and supported young gifted artists in Azerbaijan by organizing such an exhibition. EY has been operating in Azerbaijan for 25 years and has always striven – through various initiatives and efforts - to support local communities”.

EY pledged its commitment to the development of Azerbaijan and the wider region by establishing its office in Baku 25 years ago. Over this period, the company has become a leading professional services firm in the region. For quarter of a century, EY successfully assisted both local and international companies, as well as government agencies, to rise up to the challenges of the global economy.

