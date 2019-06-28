Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony of launching “Promotion of inclusive education through traditional arts” project (PHOTO)

28 June 2019 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

“Promotion of inclusive education through traditional arts” project has been launched.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The project is held under the EU`s “Modernizing the Education System in Azerbaijan through the Involvement of Civil Society and the introduction of Inclusive Education” program.

The project aims to increase access to inclusive vocational programs to children and youth with disabilities tailored to their developmental needs. The main target groups of the project are children, youth and adults with disabilities with formal education background from special schools; youth without disabilities interested to get involved in vocational training on the arts and crafts; trainers and special educators involved into the educational process; and staff of the Icherisheher Centre for Traditional Art and selected special schools.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva spoke and posed for photographs with children with disabilities.

