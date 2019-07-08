Mammadyarov: we still need to reinforce our independence

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Azerbaijan still needs to reinforce its independence, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy, jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the ADA University, Trend reports.

"We still need to reinforce our independence and sovereignty, to ensure territorial integrity," Mammadyarov said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s diplomacy has been mainly focused on the energy sector since 1991 and today the country remains committed to energy diplomacy.

