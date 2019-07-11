International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in Caucasus starts in Baku (PHOTO)

11 July 2019 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The II International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in the Caucasus, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) and the Institute of Oriental Studies named after Academician Ziya Bunyadov of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), opened in Baku today, Trend reports referring to the Institute of Theology.

At the beginning, the participants of the symposium visited the Alley of Honor and honored the memory of the national leader, architect and creator of modern independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, and the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying flowers on their graves.

The guests also honored the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan on the Alley of Martyrs, laying flowers on their graves.

Speeches by scientists, researchers and experts working in Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Iran, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, USA, Australia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and in the Caucasus region on the subject of Islamic civilization are scheduled to be made at the symposium.

The I International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in the Caucasus was held in Baku on December 9-11, 1998 by order of the national leader Heydar Aliyev from February 22, 1998.

Reports by more than 100 speakers will be heard at the event on 11 panels. Conference materials will be published as a book.

