Competitions in 7 sports to be held at EYOF 2019 on July 22

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22
Next competitions are to be held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival on July 22, Trend reports.
Swimmers, athletes, and wrestlers will be competing for 10 sets of medals on the second day of the competition, and games will be held between the tennis, basketball, volleyball and handball teams.
Athletics
09:20 Girls, shot put, classification
Gunel Huseynova
10:02. Girls, 800 m, I stage
Gunel Manafova
10:26. Girls, 100 m, stage I
Fakhriya Tagizade
10:56. Boys, 100 m, stage I
Aleksey Alakbarov
19:02. Girls, 400 m, stage I
Nika Mammadova
19:20 Boys, long jump, classification
Mammadagha Mammadov
Basketball
Boys, group stage, I round
18:15 Serbia - Azerbaijan
Handball
Girls, group stage, I round
14:30 Switzerland - Azerbaijan
Boys, group stage, I round
20:30 Germany - Azerbaijan
Swimming
09:00 Girls, 100 m, freestyle, classification
Sheykhalizade Khangan
09:15 Boys, 400 m, freestyle, classification
Rashad Aliguliyev
09:55. Boys, 100 m, breaststroke, classification
Aliyar Jahangirbayov
Tennis
09:00 Boys, 1/32 final
Kanan Gasimov - Alessio Basile (Belgium)
09:00 Girls 1/32 Finals
Alina Huseynova - Juliet Bovi (Belgium)
14:30 Girls, couples, 1/16 finals
Polina Drobicheva / Alina Huseynova – Carolina Gomez / Raquel Gonzalez (Spain)
14:30 Boys, Couples, 1/16 Finals
Kanan Gasimov / Tamerlan Azizov – Daniel Ivanov / Thiago Pereira (Portugal)
Volleyball
Boys, group stage, I round
18:00 Germany – Azerbaijan
Wrestling
10:30 Freestyle wrestling
48 kg, 1/8 final
Mirjavad Nabiyev - Magomedamin Bekbulatov (Russia)
60 kg, 1/8 final
Sabir Jafarov - Marcel Delhi (Hungary)
10:30 Greco-Roman wrestling
48 kg, 1/8 final
Gurban Gurbanov - Kacper Karaskiewicz (Poland)
60 kg, 1/8 final
Hasrat Jafarov - Donatas Rindeikis (Lithuania)
10:30 Female wrestling
46 kg, 1/8 final
Gultekin Shirinova - Jutta Ala-Ranta (Finland)
49 kg, 1/4 final
Lala Mirzayeva - Michaela Samoil (Moldova)
61 kg, 1/8 final
Marziya Sadikhova - Manola Skobelska (Ukraine)
The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.
The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.
Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.
Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.
