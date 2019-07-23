Belgian, Italian teams stand out on first day of volleyball competitions in EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The first day of volleyball competitions among men and women of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) is wrapped up, Trend reports.

Teams from Belgium and the Czech Republic played each other during the fourth game of the men's volleyball competition, which took place at the sports and fitness center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Belgian team won the Czech team with a score of 3:1 (25:23, 19:25, 25:22, 25:16).

In the last meeting of the day of the women's volleyball competition, the Italian team bested the German team with a score of 3:0 (25:20, 25:13, 25:20).

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan is being represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers are involved in the festival.

