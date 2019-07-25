Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks

25 July 2019 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

The buses running along the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route reach their destination more quickly due to the simplification of the customs procedures upon the agreement between the Azerbaijani and Iranian customs services since July 24, according to a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee and the State Road Transport Service, Trend reports on July 25.

Earlier, the buses, crossing the border, were checked four times at the customs points of both countries, during which the luggage of passengers was checked. This created great discomfort for passengers, especially at night.

On June 13, 2019, an agreement was reached at the meeting of the joint commission of international road transport between Iran and Azerbaijan to change the procedure of checking the buses running along the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route at border crossings.

According to the agreement, having passed customs control in Azerbaijan, the buses enter Iranian territory without customs inspection after the baggage of passengers is inspected, sealed and numbered by the Azerbaijani customs officers.

According to the memorandum signed between the customs bodies of the two countries, Azerbaijan guarantees to Iran that passengers will fail to transport smuggled goods and things prohibited in Iran. Thus, a bus entering the Iranian territory crosses the customs posts without additional inspection.

On July 24, a meeting was held between representatives of the customs bodies of the two countries as part of the application of the new rules.

The bus running along the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route dispatched from the Baku International Bus Terminal and arrived at the Bilasuvar customs checkpoint.

