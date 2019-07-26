Winners of EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions awarded (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

A ceremony of awarding winners in artistic gymnastics competitions in men’s pommel horse and women’s vault event was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

In exercises on a pommel horse, Nazar Chepurny (Ukraine) ranked first, Samad Mammadli (Azerbaijan) ranked second, and Volodymyr Kostyuk (Ukraine) ranked third.

In women’s vault event, Viktoriia Listunova (Russia) took the first place, Anastasiia Motak (Ukraine) took the second place, and Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe (Romania) took the third place.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

