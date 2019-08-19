"Black box" of Azerbaijani crashed MiG-29 found in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

19 August 2019 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

A “black box” flight recorder of the MiG-29 of the Azerbaijani Air Force that was crashed during the nighttime training flights has been found and recovered from the water, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Currently, the operating status of the “black box” is being inspected to obtain the information contained inside the device.

At the same time, the work is underway to extract the aircraft fragments from the sea bottom.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

