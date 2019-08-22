Azerbaijani, Italian archaeologists conduct field work in Ganja and Goranboy

22 August 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An Azerbaijani-Italian international archaeological expedition began conducting field work in the territory of Ganja and Goranboy from August 19, 2019, Trend reports.

The leadership of the international expedition consists of Head of the sector of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Ph.D. in History, associate professor Bakhtiyar Jalilov on the Azerbaijani side, and Director of the School of Religious Studies at the Center for Ancient Mediterranean and Near Eastern Studies (CAMNES), Professor of the University of Catania Nicola Laneri on the Italian side.

Members of the international expedition include experts from CAMNES who have conducted archaeological research in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Syria, Cyprus, Israel and Georgia, including Dr. Stefano Valentini, Dr. Guido Guarducci, ceramics specialist from the Ca' Foscari University of Venice Dr. Lorenzo Crescioli, art conservator Karen Abend, professor of anthropology at Turkey’s Hacettepe University, bioarchaeologist Yilmaz Selim Erdal, and professor at the department of anthropology at France’s Lumière University Lyon 2, bioanthropologist Dr. Modwene Poulmarc'h.

Last year, the expedition conducted the first study of kurgans related to the Late Bronze and Early Iron Age around the city of Ganja and to the Early Bronze Age discovered around the village of Garadaghli in Goranboy District. Field work have been resumed at both sites this year.

