Work on support for self-employment of disabled people presented in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

The work carried out to support the self-employment of people with disabilities was presented within the joint project of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the UN Development Program "Creating inclusive and decent jobs for socially vulnerable groups", Trend reports on Aug. 22 referring to the ministry.

The directors of the Employment Centers of Baku, Sumgait and Absheron region, as well as citizens with disabilities involved in the project attended the event.

The participants were provided with the detailed information about the project. More than 1,000 disabled people have already created the households through the project in 2018.

Twelve pilot districts and cities were selected for the implementation of the project. At the preliminary stage, the applicants with the potential to create small businesses are being selected among people with disabilities registered in employment centers.

In total, 700 people will be selected and involved in training. At the final stage, 500 of those who have successfully completed the training and whose business ideas will be deemed appropriate will be provided with equipment and materials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news