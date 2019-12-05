3rd “Arts, Crafts and Business” Trade Fair held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan – France Chamber of Commerce (CCIAF) and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the 3rd “Arts, Crafts, and Business” Trade Fair of female artisans in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The exhibition took place on November 5, 2019, at the Hyatt Hall with support from Hyatt Regency Baku.

The event was attended by Mr. Zacharie Grossthe, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, representatives of the French Embassy and other diplomatic missions, CCIAF member companies, and other public and private sector organizations and stakeholders.

The Fair brought together around 70 talented female entrepreneurs with the aim of supporting women entrepreneurship, providing a platform for female artisans to demonstrate their creative products and increase cooperation with corporate clients. A wide range of handmade products including jewelry, paintings, knitted accessories, souvenirs, home decor items, dolls, and clothes was presented at the exhibition.

The exhibition was a follow-up event to the Training Seminar (link to photo album or news), which had been held for XX female entrepreneurs on September.

Both the Fair and the Training Seminar were supported by Dubai Chamber of Commerce within the UAE Year of Tolerance – a year-long series of global activities to promote communication and engagement between the people of the world and their various cultures.

