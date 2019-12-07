Head coach: Participants were prepared for relay as for real competitions

7 December 2019 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The participants were prepared for the relay as for real competitions - every competition is like the World Cup for us, Mariana Vasileva, the head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, who took part in the first relay competitions of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, told Trend.

The First relay competitions of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation were held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 7.

The relay involved gymnasts of the national teams of Azerbaijan in various types of gymnastics as well as their parents and coaches. The total number of relay participants was about 200 people.

"Such relay is held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time. These are very interesting competitions, since not only our gymnasts, but also parents and coaches participate," Mariana Vasileva said.

"We did not impose age restrictions on the relay participants, and, in addition to parents, the national rhythmic gymnastics team's gymnast Narmina Samedova's grandmother also participated in the competitions. Gymnastics is such a sport that absolutely everyone can practice, from young children to adults. Our doors are open to all, sports begin with gymnastics!"

According to Mariana Vasileva, the goal of the relay was to unite the team, gymnasts, their parents and coaches.

"Sometimes it seems that being an athlete is easy, because the audience sees only the final performance. However, parents undoubtedly know how much energy their children put into the training process," the head coach said.

"Of course, the difficulty level of the relay competitions is suitable for everyone. While preparing the team for the relay, I felt how each member of the team wants to win. We thought over tactics, discussed strategy and hoped not to make a mistake. Everyone felt the gymnastic spirit that was in the National Gymnastics Arena."

Five competitions were prepared for the participants, during which they demonstrated their athletic abilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Exciting and bright: Winners of relay competitions of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation determined
Society 14:16
Relay competitions of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation held at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Society 13:44
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation promises very interesting, beautiful New Year show
Society 13 November 10:41
Azerbaijani gymnasts win license for Tokyo 2020
Society 13 October 21:35
Performing at National Gymnastics Arena is a big responsibility: Azerbaijani gymnast
Society 13 October 19:46
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics “pre-juniors” Interregional Cup (PHOTO)
Society 13 October 18:03
Latest
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT LLC soon to begin reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 16:58
Military legal experts of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting in Baku
Politics 16:35
Azerbaijan's Masalli Brick Factory to increase exports to neighboring countries
Business 16:35
Azerbaijan announces dates for submitting candidates' registration documents for early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:30
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy samplers
Tenders 14:54