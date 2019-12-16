Elmar Gasimov meets with students of Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva (PHOTO)

16 December 2019 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Within the framework of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, the BHOS delegation visited the Lyceum for familiarization purposes.

During a meeting with students of the Lyceum, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva is a unique educational institution that provides quality education and upbringing to its students.

The rector emphasized that that the lyceum bears the name of the outstanding Azerbaijani ophthalmologist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, places great responsibility on it, and that the lyceum has justified this honorary name.

Noting the high intellectual level of the Lyceum’s graduates who study at various departments of Baku Higher Oil School, as well as their active participation in social events, Elmar Gasimov said that BHOS students owe their success to the knowledge and skills acquired in a high school.

"18 graduates of the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva have graduated from Baku Higher Oil School. Currently, they all work in various local and transnational companies. Six graduates of this comprehensive secondary school entered BHOS in the 2019/2020 academic year. One of them is a presidential scholarship holder,” the rector added.

Director of the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Mehriban Veliyeva, expressed satisfaction with the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Lyceum and BHOS. She emphasized that this cooperation offers great opportunities for students and graduates of the Lyceum.

The graduates of the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva - Kanan Sadigov, Gahraman Kazimli, and Khalid Ismayilli - who currently study at Baku Higher Oil School shared their successes with the Lyceum’s students and gave them proper recommendations.

At the end of the meeting, Elmar Gasimov answered the students' questions.

