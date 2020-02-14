French gymnasts easily adapting to atmosphere on eve of competitions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Coach of the French national trampoline team Guillaume Bourgeon hopes that the members of the French team will win medals at the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

"The World Cup in Baku is an opportunity for the athletes to obtain licenses for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” the coach told Trend. “So, not only athletes from different countries, but also members of one team will compete."

Bourgeon said that the French team arrived in Baku two days before the competitions.

"Our team is easily adapting to the atmosphere on eve of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling,” the coach added. “I think two days before the competitions are enough for training. Moreover, the team was intensively training in France. Good conditions are always created for the participants of the competitions."

Bourgeon emphasized that he was at the competitions in Baku several times and attended the 2015 European Games.

“It is a great pleasure for me to visit Baku every time,” he said.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. Qualifications will be held on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.