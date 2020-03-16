Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to study climate change impact on Caspian ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.16

Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan began working more intensively towards preserving the Caspian Sea’s biodiversity, Head of Division for International Cooperation at Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry Emin Garabaghli told Trend.

"During the recent official visit of the president of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection signed a Protocol on Cooperation in the field of studying and protecting the biological diversity of the Caspian Sea," Garabaghli said.

Joint scientific workshops and conferences are planned for the exchange of experience and information on the Caspian Sea biodiversity protection under the Protocol, Garabaghli added.

It is also planned to carry out joint activities to study the impact of climate change on the Caspian ecosystems, the head of division noted.